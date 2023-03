Morgan Gable scored from Simran LaBore in the first half to lift John Burroughs to a 1-0 victory over visiting Notre Dame Tuesday.

Lindley Morton was credited with the victory in goal for John Burroughs.

John Burroughs (1-0) will be away at Lutheran South on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Notre Dame (3-2) goes on the road to play Duchesne on Thursday at 6 p.m.