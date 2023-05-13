Brooke Bendoff and Anna Newland each had two goals and an assist to lead Kirkwood to a 9-1 victory over visiting Hazelwood West Saturday at Pattonville.

Other players with numbers for Kirkwood included Lydia Sachs (one goal, one assist), Olivia Stevenson (one goal, one assist), Marin Vines (one goal, one assist), Grace Griffin (one goal) and Quinn Nauman (one goal). Maura Giesler saved the only shot she faced to earn the victory in goal for Kirkwood. Analise Cofer scored the goal for Hazelwood West.