Brooke Kittner had two goals to lead Kirkwood to a 2-1 win over Eureka Tuesday at Eureka.

Lily Stevener saved all seven shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Kirkwood. Olivia Beam scored the goal for Eureka.

Kirkwood (4-8) plays at Oakville on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Eureka (7-4) plays at home against Oakville on Tuesday, May 3 at 6 p.m.