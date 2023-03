Ladue trailed by one after the first half but rallied for a 2-1 double overtime victory over Parkway North Tuesday at Parkway North.

Leading the way offensively for Ladue were Eden Dixon and Peyton O'Shaughnessy each with a goal. Ladue goalie Josie Patterson stopped the only shot she faced to pick up the win. Lauren Chrusciel scored for Parkway North.

Ladue (3-0) hosts Mehlville on Thursday at 7 p.m. Parkway North (0-1) plays at Parkway West on Friday at 6 p.m.