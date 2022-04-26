Recap: Ladue edges Seckman

Ladue trailed by two after the first half but rallied for a 3-2 double overtime victory over Seckman Tuesday at Seckman.

Contributing points for Ladue were Julia Armbruster (one goal), Sydney Frelich (one goal), Balkis Prothro (one goal) and Rian Cooper (two assists). Lena Orywall saved seven of nine shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Ladue. Seckman got points from Abby Coe and Payton Montana each with a goal.