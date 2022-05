Ladue defeated visiting Visitation on penalty kicks Saturday at Ladue West Campus. The game was scoreless after three overtime periods.

Lena Orywall saved all nine shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Ladue.

Ladue (13-4) will be away at Fox on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Visitation (10-9) hosts Orchard Farm on Thursday at 4 p.m.