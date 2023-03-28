Emily Derucki had a hat trick to lead Lafayette to a 4-1 victory over Pattonville Tuesday at Pattonville. She was credited with the game winning goal.

Lafayette also got offensive contributions from Hailey Schiwinger (one goal) and Allie Kinner (three assists). Gen Newell picked up the win in goal for Lafayette. Britini Benedict scored the goal for Pattonville.

Lafayette (1-0) plays at home against Parkway Central on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Pattonville (0-1) will play Clayton at Gay Field on Friday at 5:45 p.m.