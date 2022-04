Emily Derucki had the game winning goal and two assists to lead Lafayette to a 3-1 victory over Francis Howell Tuesday at Summit.

Rylee Howard also contributed for Lafayette with two goals. Lafayette goalie Grace Heppe saved five of six shots she faced to pick up the win. Zoe Houston scored the goal for Francis Howell.

Lafayette (10-3) plays Lindbergh at Summit on Thursday at 5:15 p.m. Francis Howell (8-5) travels to Summit on Thursday at 7 p.m.