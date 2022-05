Emily Derucki had two goals to lead Lafayette to a 2-0 victory over visiting Fort Zumwalt West Monday.

Lafayette goalie Sadie Wolf stopped all four shots she faced to pick up the win.

Lafayette (12-3) hosts Fox on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Fort Zumwalt West (10-6) will be away at Troy Buchanan on Tuesday at 6 p.m.