Allie Kinner scored from Emily Derucki in the first half to lift Lafayette to a 1-0 victory over visiting Eureka Thursday.

Lafayette goalie Sadie Wolf saved all four shots she faced to pick up the win.

Lafayette (14-3) goes on the road to play Marquette on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Eureka (10-5) plays at home against Parkway South on Monday at 6 p.m.