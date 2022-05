Rylee Howard had two goals (including the game winner) to lead Lafayette to a 4-0 win over Marquette Monday at Marquette.

Other players with numbers for Lafayette included Emily Derucki (one goal, one assist) and Anya Shawke (one goal). Sadie Wolf was credited with the victory in goal for Lafayette.

Lafayette (15-3) hosts Webster Groves on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Marquette (8-8) will host Oakville on Tuesday at 6 p.m.