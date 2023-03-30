Kylie Johnson had two goals and an assist to lead Liberty (Wentzville) to a 4-0 win over Washington Thursday at Washington. She was credited with the game winning goal.

Liberty (Wentzville) also got offensive contributions from Morgan Struttmann (one goal, two assists) and Rachel Skyberg (one goal). Liberty (Wentzville) goalie Sydney Strassmeier saved both shots she faced to pick up the win.

Liberty (Wentzville) (3-2) will host Fort Zumwalt South on Monday at 6:45 p.m. Washington (4-2) travels to Fort Zumwalt East on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.