Liberty (Wentzville) defeated visiting Fort Zumwalt East 3-1 Monday.
Key offensive contributors for Liberty (Wentzville) included Kylie Johnson (one goal, one assist), Maddie Lipp (one goal), Morgan Struttmann (one goal) and Rachel Skyberg (two assists). Sydney Strassmeier saved four of five shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Liberty (Wentzville). Ashley Klaus scored for Fort Zumwalt East.
Liberty (Wentzville) (7-2) will host Fort Zumwalt North on Thursday at 6:45 p.m. Fort Zumwalt East (2-7) will play at Fort Zumwalt South on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.