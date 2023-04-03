Liberty (Wentzville) squeaked by visiting Fort Zumwalt South 4-3 Monday.
Leading the way offensively for Liberty (Wentzville) were Lola Gianino (two goals), Morgan Struttmann (one goal, two assists) and Rachel Skyberg (one goal, one assist). Sydney Strassmeier saved five of eight shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Liberty (Wentzville). Audrey Smith led the way for Fort Zumwalt South with a hat trick.
Liberty (Wentzville) (4-2) will play at Oakville on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Fort Zumwalt South (5-2) hosts St. Dominic on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.