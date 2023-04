Morgan Struttmann had a hat trick to lead Liberty (Wentzville) to a 3-1 victory over Holt Thursday at Holt.

Sydney Strassmeier saved three of four shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Liberty (Wentzville). Mackenzie Compton scored the goal for Holt.

Liberty (Wentzville) (6-2) will host Fort Zumwalt East on Monday at 6:45 p.m. Holt (2-4) will host Fort Zumwalt South on Monday at 6 p.m.