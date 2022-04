Liberty (Wentzville) goalie Sydney Strassmeier stopped all 10 shots she faced as the Eagles defeated St. Dominic 2-0 Tuesday at St. Dominic.

Key offensive contributors for Liberty (Wentzville) included Morgan Struttmann and Rainie Corgan each with a goal.

Liberty (Wentzville) (11-3) will be away at Cor Jesu on Wednesday at 4 p.m. St. Dominic (12-2) will host Rosati-Kain on Thursday at 7 p.m.