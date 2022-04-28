 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Liberty (Wentzville) ties Francis Howell Central

Francis Howell Central played visiting Liberty (Wentzville) to a 2-2 tie Thursday.

Liberty (Wentzville) (11-4) travels to Fort Zumwalt South on Monday at 6:30 p.m. Francis Howell Central (8-7) plays at home against Timberland on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

