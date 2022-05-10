 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Liberty (Wentzville) topples Timberland

Liberty (Wentzville) topped Timberland 4-1 Tuesday at Timberland.

Liberty (Wentzville) (14-5) plays Francis Howell North at Lou Fusz Soccer Park on Thursday at 3:45 p.m. Timberland (8-14) will play at Fort Zumwalt West on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

