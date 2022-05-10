Recap: Liberty (Wentzville) tops Timberland

Liberty (Wentzville) toppled Timberland 4-1 Tuesday at Timberland.
Adding offensive numbers for Liberty (Wentzville) were Morgan Struttmann (one goal, one assist), Rainie Corgan (one goal), Lydia Elking (one goal) and Kylie Johnson (one goal). Alivia Bartlow was credited with the victory in goal for Liberty (Wentzville). Ava Cerrano scored the goal for Timberland.
Liberty (Wentzville) (14-5) plays Francis Howell North at Lou Fusz Soccer Park on Thursday at 3:45 p.m. Timberland (8-14) visits Fort Zumwalt West on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.