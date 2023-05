Morgan Struttmann had a hat trick and three assists to lead Liberty (Wentzville) to a 7-0 win over visiting Holt Thursday.

Other key offensive contributors for Liberty (Wentzville) included Sadie Bruce (two goals), Maddie Lipp (one goal, one assist) and Lola Gianino (one goal). Liberty (Wentzville) keeper Sydney Strassmeier earned the win.

Liberty (Wentzville) (14-4) plays at home against Timberland on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. Holt (6-8) plays at home against Fort Zumwalt West on Friday at 6 p.m.