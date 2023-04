Elizabeth Mertzlufft had two goals (including the game winner) to lead Lindbergh to a 3-1 victory over visiting Mehlville Tuesday.

Mila Snowert also contributed for Lindbergh with a goal. Emily Saufnauer was credited with the victory in goal for Lindbergh. Irelynn Stover scored for Mehlville.

Lindbergh (7-4) plays at Oakville on Thursday at 6 p.m. Mehlville (2-8) plays at home against Clayton on Thursday at 6 p.m.