Recap: Lindbergh outlasts Fox

Lindbergh downed visiting Fox on penalty kicks Saturday at Oakville. The game was tied 1-1 after three overtime periods.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Lindbergh downed visiting Fox on penalty kicks Saturday at Oakville. The game was tied 1-1 after three overtime periods.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
BREESE — Blame it on the prom. Or the wind.
BELLEVILLE — Althoff’s girls soccer program has a tradition of outstanding freshmen. The latest in the lineage is Marissa Morris.
AFFTON — Sofi Maloney had never received such a pep talk.
LADUE — John Burroughs junior goalkeeper Lindley Morton is not afraid of the dreaded double bump.
Freshman goalkeeper Lena Orywall likes to pass on certain German words and phrases to her Ladue girls soccer teammates.
O'FALLON, Mo. — Morgan Struttmann was tired of being afraid.
BREESE — The Breese Central girls soccer team survived the wind Saturday, then took advantage of it.
Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)
FRONTENAC — Kate Virtel glanced at the wristband on her arm.
ORCHARD FARM — Duchesne sophomore goalkeeper Reese Potts remembers every single goal she has given up this season.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.