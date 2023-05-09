Litchfield defeated Piasa Southwestern on penalty kicks Tuesday at Greenville. The game was tied 6-6 after three overtime periods.
Recap: Litchfield squeaks by Piasa Southwestern
- StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Longtime Markers athletics director Nancy Milward has field named in her honor as she heads into retirement.
O’FALLON, Ill. — Two of the area’s top girls soccer teams squared off Friday at O’Fallon High.
CREVE COEUR — Zoey Becklenberg was lost.
Freeburg built a two-goal lead, withstood Columbia's comeback, then won the Cahokia crown in PKs.
FRONTENAC — Quinn Conroy knew what had to be done.