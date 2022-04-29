 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Maplewood-RH downs Brentwood

Maplewood-RH slipped past Brentwood 2-0 Friday at Brentwood.

Maplewood-RH (5-10) will play at Valley Park on Monday at 4 p.m. Brentwood (1-8) goes on the road to play Bayless on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

