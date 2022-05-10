 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Marion tops Carbondale

Marion topped visiting Carbondale 5-0 Tuesday.

Marion (15-4) will play Mount Vernon, Illinois at Carbondale on Tuesday, May 17 at 4 p.m. Carbondale (3-8) will host Anna-Jonesboro on Tuesday, May 17 at 6 p.m.

