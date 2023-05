Marquette trailed by one after the first half but rallied for a 2-1 double overtime win over Union Tuesday at Union.

Key offensive contributors for Marquette included Brianna Kappeler and Cece Kreh each with a goal. Erica Parker picked up the win in goal for Marquette. Addison Williford scored for Union.

Marquette (11-3) hosts Parkway West on Thursday at 6 p.m. Union (9-6) will host Washington on Friday at 6:45 p.m.