Recap: Mascoutah rips Highland

Mascoutah breezed by Highland 7-0 Thursday at Highland.

Mascoutah (12-5) plays at home against Belleville East on Saturday at 10 a.m. Highland (2-16) hosts Jerseyville on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.

