Recap: Medicine and Bioscience defeats Hancock

Medicine and Bioscience defeated visiting Hancock 3-2 Thursday.

Medicine and Bioscience (10-3) will play at Hazelwood Central on Friday at 4 p.m. Hancock (4-7) will play at Bayless on Friday at 4 p.m.

