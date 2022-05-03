Recap: Medicine and Bioscience defeats Maplewood-RH

Medicine and Bioscience squeaked by Maplewood-RH 2-0 Tuesday at Maplewood-RH.
Medicine and Bioscience (12-3) plays at home against Crossroads College Prep on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Maplewood-RH (5-12) travels to Principia on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.
Taliah Liggins had two goals (including the game winner) to lead STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley to a 3-1 win over visiting McCluer Thursday.
