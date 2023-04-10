Mehlville squeaked by Gibault 3-2 in overtime on Monday at Gibault.
Mehlville got offensive contributions from Irelynn Stover (one goal, one assist), Lucy Ledbetter (one goal, one assist) and Macy Moeckel (one goal). Mehlville keeper Jasmine Peters earned the win. Key offensive players for Gibault were Elena Oggero (one goal), Sydney Wahle (one goal) and Emily Richardson (two assists).
Mehlville (1-4) hosts Pattonville on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Gibault (3-7) will play Mascoutah at Oerter Park on Thursday at 5 p.m.