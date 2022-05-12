 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: MICDS downs Lutheran South

MICDS downed Lutheran South 2-0 Thursday at Lutheran South.

Key offensive contributors for MICDS included Madolyn Mackin and Campbell Schultz each with a goal. MICDS keeper Parker Scheele saved all three shots she faced to pick up the win.

