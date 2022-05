Madolyn Mackin had two goals to lead MICDS to a 2-0 victory over Pattonville Tuesday at Pattonville.

Parker Scheele was credited with the victory in goal for MICDS.

MICDS (8-4) will play at Nerinx Hall on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Pattonville (5-12) will play at Hazelwood West on Wednesday at 4 p.m.