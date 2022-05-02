 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Murphysboro defeats Carbondale

Murphysboro downed Carbondale 3-1 Monday at Carbondale.

Murphysboro (3-5) plays at home against Massac County on Wednesday, May 11 at 7 p.m. Carbondale (3-6) plays at home against Sikeston on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

