Recap: Nerinx Hall beats Westminster

Nerinx Hall toppled visiting Westminster 5-1 Saturday.

Nerinx Hall (14-2) will host Francis Howell Central on Monday at 4 p.m. Westminster (5-13) will be away at Lutheran South on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

