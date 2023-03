Nerinx Hall got a hat trick and two assists from Nina Preusser and two goals (including the game winner) from Lauren Seppi in a 8-0 win over visiting St. Charles Monday.

Other players tallying for Nerinx Hall were Ella McAleenan (two goals) and Emma Gianino (one goal, two assists). Nerinx Hall keeper Caroline Ritter earned the win.

Nerinx Hall (1-0) plays at Kirkwood on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. St. Charles (0-2) goes on the road to play North Point on Tuesday at 6 p.m.