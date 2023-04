Haylee Braun scored with an assist from Lauren Seppi in the first half to lift Nerinx Hall to a 1-0 win over St. Dominic Saturday at St. Dominic.

Caroline Ritter was credited with the victory in goal for Nerinx Hall.

Nerinx Hall (7-0) will be away at Lafayette on Monday at 4:15 p.m. St. Dominic (6-4) will host Lutheran St. Charles on Tuesday at 6 p.m.