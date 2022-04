Nina Preusser had two goals to lead Nerinx Hall to a 2-0 victory over visiting St. Joseph's Tuesday.

Caroline Ritter picked up the win in goal for Nerinx Hall.

Nerinx Hall (10-2) will be away at Webster Groves on Thursday at 5 p.m. St. Joseph's (10-2) plays at Westminster on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.