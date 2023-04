Haylee Braun had two goals to lead Nerinx Hall to a 5-0 victory over visiting Villa Duchesne Tuesday. She was credited with the game winning goal.

Other players with numbers for Nerinx Hall were Ella McAleenan (one goal, one assist), Ellie Ludwig (one goal) and Lauren Zangara (one goal). Nerinx Hall keeper Caroline Ritter earned the win.

Nerinx Hall (5-0) will be away at Incarnate Word on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Villa Duchesne (1-3) will play Quincy Notre Dame at Hannibal on Friday at 6:30 p.m.