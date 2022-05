Lauren Seppi had two goals to lead Nerinx Hall to a 4-1 victory over visiting Francis Howell Central Monday. She was credited with the game winning goal.

Ava Blum also contributed for Nerinx Hall with two goals. Caroline Ritter picked up the win in goal for Nerinx Hall. Cassie Durbin scored the goal for Francis Howell Central.

Nerinx Hall (15-2) will be away at Ursuline on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Francis Howell Central (9-8) travels to Holt on Tuesday at 4 p.m.