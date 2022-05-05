 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: North Point edges Winfield

North Point downed Winfield 2-0 Thursday at Winfield.

North Point (10-1) plays at home against Orchard Farm on Friday at 6 p.m. Winfield (5-11) plays at home against Medicine and Bioscience on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

