Recap: North Point squeaks by Valley Park

North Point squeaked by Valley Park 2-0 Wednesday at Duchesne.

North Point (8-1) plays Roosevelt at Orchard Farm on Friday at 5:15 p.m. Valley Park (8-3) will play Hazelwood West at Orchard Farm on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

News