Recap: North Point tops Hazelwood West

North Point topped Hazelwood West 4-1 Monday at Orchard Farm.

Key offensive contributors for North Point included Aubrey Coe (two goals), Amelia Foster (one goal, one assist), Kylie Mueller (one goal) and Gia Zerface (two assists). Devin Tracy saved six of seven shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for North Point. Emma Sever scored for Hazelwood West.

North Point (7-1) will play Valley Park at Duchesne on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Hazelwood West (5-8) plays Roosevelt at Orchard Farm on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

