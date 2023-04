Gia Zerface had four goals (including the game winner) to lead North Point to a 7-0 win over visiting St. Charles West Wednesday.

Also contributing points for North Point were Mya Barr (two goals), Brooklyn Guccione (one goal, one assist) and Miranda Slivinski (two assists). North Point keeper Devin Tracy earned the win.

North Point (7-1) goes on the road to play St. Charles on Thursday at 6 p.m. St. Charles West (4-5) travels to Orchard Farm on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.