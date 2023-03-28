Northwest Cedar Hill defeated visiting Lutheran South on penalty kicks Tuesday. The game was tied 2-2 after three overtime periods.
Amelia Lawrence led the way for Northwest Cedar Hill with two goals. Kylie Bueter was credited with the victory in goal for Northwest Cedar Hill. Lutheran South got points from Bailey Wilson (one goal), Kate Yaeger (one goal) and Allison Pfister (two assists).
Northwest Cedar Hill (1-1) plays at home against Fox on Thursday at 6 p.m. Lutheran South (0-1) plays at home against John Burroughs on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.