Recap: Notre Dame squeaks by Francis Howell North

Notre Dame edged visiting Francis Howell North 1-0 Thursday.
Notre Dame (10-6) goes on the road to play Duchesne on Monday at 6 p.m. Francis Howell North (4-10) will play at Fort Zumwalt North on Monday at 6 p.m.
Notre Dame edged visiting Francis Howell North 1-0 Thursday.
Notre Dame (10-6) goes on the road to play Duchesne on Monday at 6 p.m. Francis Howell North (4-10) will play at Fort Zumwalt North on Monday at 6 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
O'FALLON, Mo. — Morgan Struttmann was tired of being afraid.
FRONTENAC — Kate Virtel glanced at the wristband on her arm.
FENTON — Audrey Smith was in panic mode.
CLAYTON — It is called Donuts for Donuts.
Aubrey Andrews was simply bored.
BELLEVILLE — Althoff and Belleville East were fit to be tied Friday.
O'FALLON, Ill. — O’Fallon’s girls soccer team took a major step toward another Southwestern Conference championship Tuesday night.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Parkway West junior midfielder Julia Liguore took her initiation in stride.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Patience was a virtue for Morgan Struttmann.
Parkway North ripped Affton 9-1 Monday at Affton.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.