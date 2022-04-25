 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Notre Dame upends St. Charles West

Notre Dame waltzed over St. Charles West 6-0 Monday at St. Dominic.

Notre Dame (9-5) visits Francis Howell Central on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. St. Charles West (5-10) will play Ursuline at Francis Howell Central on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

