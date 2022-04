Avery Bangert had the game winning goal and two assists to lead Oakville to a 6-0 win over visiting Mehlville Tuesday.

Other key offensive contributors for Oakville included Grace Kestler (one goal, one assist), Kylie Anderson (one goal), Sarah Hinkamp (one goal), Bella Novak (one goal) and Riley Sahrhage (one goal). Oakville keeper Sydney Baker earned the win.

Oakville (7-3) hosts Kirkwood on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Mehlville (5-9) travels to Parkway West on Thursday at 6 p.m.