Kiley McMinn had four goals (including the game winner) and an assist to lead O'Fallon to a 6-1 victory over Belleville West Monday at Belleville West.

Other players with points for O'Fallon included Claire Nieroda (one goal, two assists) and Ella Peterson (one goal). Kendall Joggerst picked up the win in goal for O'Fallon. Carolyne Mathenia scored for Belleville West.

O'Fallon (7-0) will be away at Belleville West on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Belleville West (3-7) will host O'Fallon on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.