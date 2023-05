Kiley McMinn had a hat trick to lead O'Fallon to a 6-1 win over visiting Belleville West Thursday.

Other players with points for O'Fallon included Lilly Siville, Ella Peterson and Allie Tredway each with a goal. Kendall Joggerst picked up the win in goal for O'Fallon. Carolyne Mathenia scored for Belleville West.