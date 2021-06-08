Recap: O'Fallon downs Edwardsville

O'Fallon downed visiting Edwardsville 3-1 Tuesday.
-
-
-
-
-
Contributing offensively for O'Fallon were Josie Nieroda (one goal, one assist), Aubrey Mister (one goal) and Olivia Ori (one goal). Brynn Miracle scored the goal for Edwardsville.
O'Fallon (16-2) will be away at Normal Community on Friday at 6 p.m.
